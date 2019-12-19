Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
Australia A Thrash India A in First Unofficial T20

Elyse Villani and Sammy-jo Johnson smashed quick-fire knocks to give Australia A an easy win over India A in the 1st unofficial T20 at Gold Coast on Thursday (December 19).

Australia A bowlers restricted India A to just 112 for 9 in 20 overs. Villani (62 off 36) and Johnson (48 off 24) then hit unbeaten knocks to make light work of the chase as Australia A raced home for a nine-wicket win in 11.1 overs.

Villani smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes while Johnson hit 5 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Tahlia McGrath was the only wicket to fall, for 2.

Australia A elected to field first and had India A in trouble immediately, reducing them to 25 for 5 within five overs. D Hemalatha and Nuzhat Parween revived the innings with a 42-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Hemalatha hit 20 off 29 while Parween scored 43 off 44, helping India A cross 100. However, it wasn't enough as Australia won easily.

Molly Strano and McGrath picked up two wickets apiece for Australia A.

The second of three T20s will be played on December 21.

Australia A vs India A WomenIndia A women tour of Australiawomen's cricket

