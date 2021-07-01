Australia Appoint Michael Di Venuto, Jeff Vaughan As Assistant Coaches

Cricket Australia has appointed Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan as assistant coaches for the men’s national team. This decision comes after a year of cutting down support staff in order to counter the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo will join the thinktank led by head coach Justin Langer on a full-time basis. Australia are slated to take on Afghanistan in a Test match and will also be involved in a white ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, according to a Cricket Australia statement.

Both these appointees have the experience of being batting coaches and are being seen as a replacement for Graeme Hick, who was axed from his position last year as Cricket Australia looked to cut costs that resulted in 40 people losing their jobs.

The 47-year-old Di Venuto has played nine ODIs and 336 First Class, 302 List A and 54 T20 matches in a career that spanned 16 years. He is currently involved with the Australian squad in St. Lucia for the T20I and ODI tour of the West Indies.

He has worked with the Australian men’s team as batting coach and then went on to lead Surrey to its first English County title in 16 years back in 2018. On returning to Australia, he has worked with the Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania.

Vaughan, on the other hand, represented South Australia in 28 First Class as well as 24 List A matches. He was appointed the head coach of Tasmania’s Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup teams in 2020.

“Joining the Australian men’s Team as Assistant Coach is the highlight of my career to date and I look forward to contributing to the success of the squad,” Vaughan said.

Head coach Justin Langer was very welcoming of the two appointees and said that the Australian team would benefit from their experience and leadership.

