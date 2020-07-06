Australia Asked to Get Prepared for Series Against England as T20 World Cup Likely to be Postponed: Report
With the T20 World Cup in doldrums, the Australian cricket team that has started outdoor training already, has been asked to get ready for white-ball series against England in September, according to a media report.
