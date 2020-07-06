Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia Asked to Get Prepared for Series Against England as T20 World Cup Likely to be Postponed: Report

With the T20 World Cup in doldrums, the Australian cricket team that has started outdoor training already, has been asked to get ready for white-ball series against England in September, according to a media report.

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Australia Asked to Get Prepared for Series Against England as T20 World Cup Likely to be Postponed: Report

With the T20 World Cup in doldrums, the Australian cricket team that has started outdoor training already, has been asked to get ready for white-ball series against England in September, according to a media report.

The IPL likely to be slotted in October-November window, and the ICC is expected to make a decision on the same soon.

“Cricket’s World Cup is set to be officially postponed this week as Australia’s players are told to start preparing for comeback battle against England,” Australian newspaper ‘The Daily Telegraph’ reported.

The report further stated that, “..the ideal scenario would be they could go straight from the England limited overs series to wherever the T20 league is held in Middle East or Asia”. The Australian team is, therefore, now preparing for ODIs and T20 Internationals against England in an away series.

“Training for return to action in September is strongest indication yet that Aaron Finch’s troops will head to the UK for a limited overs tour in bio-security bubble .....,” the newspaper further wrote.

Earlier, Zimbabwe's tour of Australia for three One-Day internationals in August had become the latest sporting fixture to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matches were to have been played on August 9, 12 and 15 but citing "concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers", Cricket Australia announced the series would not go ahead as planned earlier. However, the board said they would re-work the schedule.

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, (Cricket Australia) and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

