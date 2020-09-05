Australia Bank on Marcus Stoinis to Play MS Dhoni-like Role at T20 World Cups
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may not have been able to take his side over the line in the first T20I against England in Southampton, but the team has faith in his abilities to play an MS Dhoni-esque role for them in the two upcoming T20 World Cups.
