Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Australia Bank on Marcus Stoinis to Play MS Dhoni-like Role at T20 World Cups

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may not have been able to take his side over the line in the first T20I against England in Southampton, but the team has faith in his abilities to play an MS Dhoni-esque role for them in the two upcoming T20 World Cups.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
Australia Bank on Marcus Stoinis to Play MS Dhoni-like Role at T20 World Cups

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may not have been able to take his side over the line in the first T20I against England in Southampton, but the team has faith in his abilities to play an MS Dhoni-esque role for them in the two upcoming T20 World Cups.

Stoinis made an unbeaten 23 off 18 balls but was unable to see Australia home after a collapse in which they lost 4-9 in 14 balls. David Warner said he and skipper Aaron Finch had accepted responsibility for the defeat but the loss has exposed a potential weakness.

"It's something we've spoken about for exactly that reason –they're all the best players when they go back to playing domestic comps," vice-captain Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by WAToday.

"You could argue that middle-order role is one of the hardest in any cricket team. That's what we've identified, we've got to give guys a go.

"Someone like MS Dhoni, he was one of the best in the world because he played 3-400 ODI games. You saw during this week's practice games we gave a lot of guys a go in that.

"We know it's not going to happen overnight. That's been a common theme that selectors and Finchy have spoken about: we'll identify roles and give them a long run in that. I think we've got the right squad, the right players, it's about getting plenty of games into everyone now."

Stoinis topped the BBL runs chart last season opening the batting for the Melbourne Stars but is competing against Finch, Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell for a spot further up the order.

Stoninis’ powerful striking ability is not disputed, but his inability to turn over the strike early in his innings was one of the reasons why he was dropped after last year's World Cup.

Australia cricketmarcus stoinisMS DhoniPat CumminsT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more