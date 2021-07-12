Australia Batsman Tests Positive for Covid-19, Misses County Match Against Leicestershire

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has now tested positive for Covid-19, while playing in England for a county stint, according to a report in The West Australian. The 30-year-old has been leading Middlesex this year but now has been forced out of the Championship group 2 game after testing positive.

Ireland player Tim Murtagh filled in as skipper for Handscomb, as Middlesex ended day one of the clash against Leicestershire at 280/3. Handscomb had last played for the Aussies in 2019, and till now has played in all three formats.

Meanwhile, England is hit with another wave of the virus and another county saw a positive case in their side. English County side Kent were on Sunday hit by Covid-19 with one of their players testing positive for the virus, forcing the club to put the entire team — which had played at the Kia Oval on July 9 against Surrey — in self-isolation for 10 days.

“Following a PCR test administered yesterday (July 10), Kent Cricket can confirm that one unnamed member of Kent’s Men’s First XI squad has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In collaboration with Public Health England and the England & Wales Cricket Board, the player impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation, beginning from 10 July, following UK Government’s protocol on quarantining.

“The remaining members of Kent Spitfires’ Vitality Blast squad that played on Friday night (July 9) at the Kia Oval have been deemed close contacts and are therefore also required to self-isolate for ten days," the statement said.

“The Club can confirm that a full squad will be named for today’s LV= Insurance County Championship match against Sussex and the two forthcoming Vitality Blast matches against Middlesex and Sussex Sharks."

Heino Kuhn will take on the captaincy duties and the full squad for Sunday’s match will be announced shortly, said the statement.

On the other hand, Team India is in England too and are currently enjoying a break. In August, they are due to play a Test series against England.

