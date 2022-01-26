Australia Batter Josh Phillipe Tests Positive For Covid-19, Out of BBL Finals

Australia and Sydney Sixers batter Josh Phillipe is the latest cricketer to have tested positive for coronavirus and hence ruled out of Wednesday’s Big Bash League 2021-22 Challenger against Adelaide Strikers. Phillipe with 429 runs is this season’s seventh highest run-getter.

Jay Lenton, Sixers assistant coach and a wicketkeeper-batter, has been named as his replacement. Phillipe is the third Sixers player to have tested positive for the virus after Jack Edwards and his brother Mickey who were ruled out of the match against the Perth Scorchers last Saturday.

Adleaide Strikers opener Matt Short termed Phillipe’s absence as a huge blow to Sixers. “He’s obviously one of their main strikers at the top of the order and one that we always put a lot of time into with our bowling plans," Short said on Wednesday.

“A huge out for them. Our attention shifts to some of the guys that might come in and our plans towards them. We’ve been pretty lucky this season with only one positive case in the squad … we’ve gotten onto a bit of a roll now so hopefully that can keep going," he added.

The winner of Challenger will advance to the BBL 2021-22 final for which Perth Scorchers have already made the cut.

Phillpe and Edwards brothers have all been put into isolation where they are recovering from the virus.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sixers’ made a last-ditch attempt to get Steve Smith in their squad, a move which was again blocked by Cricket Australia. The Sixers have been trying to bring in the batting superstar into the fold having been struck by covid-19.

However, as per a new rule, Smith cannot be included since he wasn’t contracted at the start of the season due to his international commitments. But once the New Zealand series at home was cancelled, he became available following which Sixers tried bringing him on board.

