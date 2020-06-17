Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia Batting Coach Graeme Hick Among Those Let Go by Cricket Australia

Australia's batting coach Graeme Hick was among the 40 CA staff members who lost their jobs due to financial issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
Australia Batting Coach Graeme Hick Among Those Let Go by Cricket Australia

Australia's batting coach Graeme Hick was among the 40 Cricket Australia staff members who lost their jobs due to financial issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hick had been around with CA since 2013 and had accompanied the team on tour for more than three years beginning 2016.

“Throughout COVID-19, the need to work closely with the cricket community and to move quickly as circumstances have changed has never been more important,” chairman Earl Eddings said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With increasing clarity about the impact of COVID-19, we have managed the financial impact on our organisation, our people, our partners and players.

Also Read: Cricket Australia Announce 40 More Job Cuts, Cost Reductions Due to COVID-19

"There will still be painful decisions for some parts of our organisation, but we have worked hard to carefully develop plans to protect our investment in community cricket and high-performance cricket, while ensuring the game’s financial sustainability.

“We recognise that this is a difficult time for Cricket Australia employees, particularly for those staff members affected by these redundancies and their families.

"However, our responsibility is clear: to navigate a path for cricket through this period of uncertainty and disruption to ensure we come out the other side sustainable in the short term and prosperous in the long term.”

On Tuesday, CA appointed Nick Hockley as its interim Chief Executive following the resignation of Kevin Roberts. Hockley is currently the Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup and also oversaw the conduct of the women's edition of the tournament earlier this year.

