Australia Bound Shaw, Vihari & Parthiv Get Half-Centuries for India A, Vijay & Rahane Falter

Opting to bat first, India A posted a strong 340 for 5 from 89.4 overs with Parthiv unbeaten on 79. Shaw had scored 62 while Vihari got 86. Mayank Agarwal, who wasn’t included in the squad that will tour Australia continued his good recent form with 65 in a strong batting performance.
India A got a solid opening stand with Vijay adding 61 with Shaw before falling in the 19th over, bowled by pacer Blair Tickner. Shaw and Agarwal then added 50 for the second wicket before Shaw was dismissed by left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkrom for 62 off 88, with six fours and a six.
Agarwal and Vihari then added 73 for the third wicket. Agarwal was the quicker of the two batsmen, hitting ten fours and two sixes. Agarwal and Rahane fell in quick succession but Vihari carried on, with Parthiv for company.
The two put on 138 for the fifth wicket and seemed set to take it to the stumps, but Vihari perished with two balls remaining in the day, caught behind off pacer Kyle Jamieson.
Tickner was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, picking up 2 for 48 from 15 overs.
First Published: November 16, 2018, 12:19 PM IST