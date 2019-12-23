Australia Bowler Peter Siddle Treated for Bushfire Smoke Inhalation
The Australian Cricketers Association has it is working with Cricket Australia to develop guidelines for when smoke affects matches and the International Cricket Council is developing an "air quality policy."
