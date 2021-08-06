Australia Bowler, Who Worked as Labourer, Becomes First Man to Take T20I Hattrick on Debut

Australia’s Nathan Ellis has become the first player to take a hattrick on debut in a T20 match. The 26-year-old was handed the debut in the third T20I against Bangladesh as he replaced Riley Meredith in the playing eleven; he went onto account for Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as Bangladesh posted a total of 127/9.

Ellis has represented Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League for his expertise of being an efficient death bowler. He made his first class debut in 2019 only after he moved to Tasmania from New South Wales to realise his dream. There are some interesting anecdotes about the youngster: mainly, that he has worked as a labourer in Hobart while playing club cricket.

He had 20 wickets in 14 games to his name in 2020-21 Big Bash season for Hurricanes. Australia now chase a target of 128 runs and must need to knock off those runs as a loss here will mean curtains in the five game T20 series; Bangladesh are 2-0 ahead.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2021: Afif, Nurul Star as Bangladesh Stun Australia Again to Lead T20 Series 2-0

Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan steered Bangladesh to a 2-0 lead over Australia in the Twenty20 series with an emphatic five-wicket win on Wednesday. Chasing 122 for victory, Bangladesh depended on an unbroken 56-run sixth-wicket partnership between Afif, who hit 37, and Nurul, who made 22, to achieve their target with eight balls to spare in Dhaka.

Shakib Al Hasan made 26 but Bangladesh were in trouble at 67-5 in the 12th over when Mahedi Hasan departed, stumped off Adam Zampa for 23.

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets to restrict Australia to 121-7 despite 45 by Mitchell Marsh, who got the same score in his side’s opening loss of the five-match series on Tuesday.

