Australia Bowlers Give Shield Games a Miss Ahead of Home Summer

After a hectic summer which included the World Cup and the intense Ashes series, Australia’s bowling battery is set to take an extended rest as they look to return recharged for the home summer, according to a report in cricket.com.au.

Cricketnext Staff |October 4, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Australia's Pat Cummins. (Pic: AP)

Bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – all of whom played a crucial role in retaining the urn in England – will miss the opening rounds of the Sheffield Shield ahead of the Pakistan series in November which marks the beginning of their summer.

While the fast bowlers do not have injury concerns and only need to rest to recover from a grueling summer, Lyon is dealing with ankle and spinning finger concerns. The spinner played the last two Tests with a large callus on his spinning finger, that split open in the Manchester Test.

Australia will begin their summer with the Pakistan series and then play New Zealand after that.

Lyon and Hazlewood are not expected to return to action before November, while Cummins is targeting Australia’s T20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before making his Shield return against WA.

However Mitchell Starc, who returned from injury just in time for the World Cup and then the Ashes, is expected to take the field next week for New South Wales along with David Warner and Steve Smith.

There are four rounds Shield games which the selectors will be keeping an eye on.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who turns out for Western Australia, will be in action and will be looking to make an impact ahead of the summer.

Queensland are set to include three members of Australia’s Ashes squad - Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser - alongside former Test openers Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw.

Matthew Wade and Tim Paine have both been named in Tasmania’s squad for their opening Shield match in Perth, where Cameron Bancroft will also look to make an impression.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Will Pucovski and Alex Carey are also set to feature in the high-profile clash at Junction Oval.

