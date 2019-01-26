Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Australia Call Up Stoinis for Final Sri Lanka Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Australia Call Up Stoinis for Final Sri Lanka Test

After winning the first Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane, Australia have announced their squad for the second Test and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been included in the 14-man side.

Stoinis, 29, has been putting in good performances for the ODI side and has also been in fine form for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Stoinis will be the sole specialist all-rounder in the squad, making it likely that he could get his maiden Test cap against Sri Lanka.

"The National Selection Panel has made the decision to add Marcus Stoinis to the Test squad for the second match against Sri Lanka in Canberra," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"We made the decision to add Marcus to give us the flexibility to play an allrounder in the event the conditions require an extra bowling option in the line- up.”

"Marcus has been a consistent performer this season, he has displayed strong all round form in first-class cricket and continued that form into the Australian ODI series against India," he added.

The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka begins on Friday (February 1).
australia vs sri lankaCanberra Testmarcus stoinis
First Published: January 26, 2019, 4:42 PM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking