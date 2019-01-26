Australia Call Up Stoinis for Final Sri Lanka Test

Stoinis, 29, has been putting in good performances for the ODI side and has also been in fine form for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Stoinis will be the sole specialist all-rounder in the squad, making it likely that he could get his maiden Test cap against Sri Lanka.
"The National Selection Panel has made the decision to add Marcus Stoinis to the Test squad for the second match against Sri Lanka in Canberra," said national selector Trevor Hohns.
"We made the decision to add Marcus to give us the flexibility to play an allrounder in the event the conditions require an extra bowling option in the line- up.”
"Marcus has been a consistent performer this season, he has displayed strong all round form in first-class cricket and continued that form into the Australian ODI series against India," he added.
The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka begins on Friday (February 1).
First Published: January 26, 2019, 4:42 PM IST