Australia Captain Tim Paine to Miss Team's Pre-season Camp

"The plan is for me to stay home, get them home and settle in and then I'll leave from here, I should be okay. We are hoping in the next 10 days we will probably have him (baby boy). That will give me a week at home before I head off after that," Paine told Fairfax media on Monday.
Australia will also miss the services of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, after both the bowlers were ruled out due to injuries.
"It's going to be a huge challenge - we haven't had a lot of success playing in the subcontinent," Paine said. "It's not something we are worried about. It's a huge opportunity and great place to start if we can go over there and play well and win a series."
Paine took over the captaincy in March earlier this year after Steve Smith and David Warner were given lengthy bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.
The 33-year-old has led Australia in six matches so far but is yet to register a victory and has lost all six matches. Australia also suffered their first-ever 5-0 whitewash against England in the ODI series in June with Paine only scoring 36 runs in five innings.
First Published: September 3, 2018, 7:50 PM IST