1-MIN READ

Australia Coach Justin Langer in Heated Exchange With CA Staff Over Bangladesh Video

Justin Langer involved in heated exchange with staff member over video of Bangladesh team's celebrations (AFP)

The incident took place after host Bangladesh had taken a 3-0 unassailable lead to register their first-ever bilateral series win over the Aussies

Australian cricket team coach Justin Langer and manager Gavin Dovey were involved in a heated exchange with a member of Cricket Australia (CA) staff over a video of Bangladesh team’s celebrations posted on cricket.com.au, the official website.

According to a report in the Melbourne-based The Age newspaper, both Langer and Dovey were unhappy that the video of a happy Bangladesh team singing their team song after a series win over Australia last week was posted on Australian cricket’s official website.

Bangladesh won the five-match T20I series 4-1.

“Dovey and Langer both took umbrage over a video added to the cricket.com.au website, commemorating Bangladesh’s first bilateral series victory over Australia after the Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the sides’ Twenty20 international series," said the report.

“Sources close to the Australian team have confirmed that a member of CA’s digital team — who The Age and the Herald have chosen not to name to protect their privacy — was given a stern talking-to about the contents of the video," added the report.

The incident took place after host Bangladesh had taken a 3-0 unassailable lead to register their first-ever bilateral series win over the Aussies. Aussies won the fourth match before Bangladesh sealed the fifth game to win series 4-1.

“Dovey initially raised the matter with the staffer in a conversation that escalated when the staffer stood their ground over the issue. Dovey had argued that it was inappropriate for the Bangladesh team song to be posted on a CA-operated website," said the report further.

first published:August 11, 2021, 23:16 IST