Australia Coach Justin Langer Sees Future ODI Captain in Aaron Finch

"After this tour we'll have a really, really close look at everything we're doing at the moment including our leadership, which is such an incredibly high priority in Australian cricket," Langer said.
"Finchy has definitely put his best foot forward in this series. So we'll look at that. We'll look at all our staff. We'll look at everything to make sure we keep flying forward, as is the expectation of the Australian cricket team."
Prior to this series, Australia were handed a 5-0 drubbing in the ODI series against England and Langer had hinted that current skipper Tim Paine may not be a long-term option to lead the ODI side.
This performance by Finch in Zimbabwe has only bolstered his chance to become the ODI captain too. In the T20I tri-series, Finch mustered 306 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 201.31. This also included his world record innings of 172 against Zimbabwe.
"He's been brilliant. Finchy and I spoke privately yesterday and I told him he's done a great job at the top of the order. To have someone that dynamic is a great example to all our players. As we saw from Pakistan today, you've got to play fearless cricket. D'Arcy [Short] started taking steps towards that today, like we've seen from him in Big Bash cricket. That's how he needs to play his cricket," Langer said.
Andrew Tye starred with the ball for the Aussies and is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year. But Finch believes that just picking wickets is not enough in this format, but the flows of runs should be stopped too.
"When we're having a big over, they're very big. Ten overs over 10 today, one over 20. Not a great way to structure a bowling performance. You're always going to be under pressure regardless of how many wickets you take if they're some of your stats. It's just about guys getting back to the basics and making sure that they're executing when there's no pressure on so that when the time comes in a final like this, they're confident in their skills and able to deliver," Finch said.
Australia were in total control after Glenn Maxwell struck twice in the very first over of the innings and put Pakistan under immense pressure. But Fakhar Zaman along with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik took the game away from the Aussies.
"You can't take anything for granted against the number one team in the world, or any international team. They'll hurt you if you're complacent. I don't think we were complacent, I think with the ball we just mis-executed and got hurt badly. Guys had really good plans, but just missed slightly, and that's all it needs to be in T20 cricket against good players," Finch concluded.
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Aaron FinchAustralia vs Pakistanjustin langerodi captaincyPakistan vs Australiat20i tri seriesTim Paine
First Published: July 9, 2018, 8:55 AM IST