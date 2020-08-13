Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

v/s
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

v/s
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Australia Coach Justin Langer Urges Younger Sportspersons to Avoid Social Media

Star England pacer Jofra Archer, who faced racial abuse during the second Test against New Zealand last year, was recently again subjected to abuse on Instagram after he breached the bio-bubble during the series against the West Indies.

PTI |August 13, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
Australian head coach Justin Langer has one piece of advice for young sportspersons across the world: stay away from social media.

With the advent of social networking sites, sportspersons around the world, at times, have to deal with abusive and threatening messages online and Langer believes "zero social media" is the key.

"If I could give any young player any advice, actually if I could give anyone any advice that is in the public eye, it is zero social media," the 49-year-old said during Charlie Webster's 'My Sporting Mind' podcast.

"I say that because I don't need any stranger telling me how good I am and, more importantly, I don't need strangers telling me how bad I am because I know if I am playing well, I know if I am playing poorly. I don't need strangers telling me that.

"What I do need is the people who I respect, my family and friends, they will let me know."

Also Read: Having Added Five Kgs in the Lockdown, Bulked-Up Mitchell Starc Hopes to Breach 160kph Mark

Langer said he was shocked to see his squad being abused online during the World Cup and Ashes in England last year.

"One of my pet hates in life is people pay their 20 quid or 20 bucks and they come and watch a sporting game and think they can say whatever they want," he said.

"They abuse people who are trying so hard out on the field and they say whatever they want and people say 'ah you need to have a sense of humour'. Are you kidding me?"

The former opener has scored 7696 runs in 105 Tests for Australia while forming a fine partnership at the top of the order with Matthew Hayden.

"Some of the things we were exposed to in England last year during the World Cup and Ashes, I cannot believe it. It was from parents who had their little kids next to them.

"It just doesn't make any sense to me. But 'oh well you get paid a lot of money so harden up?' Man, if people said that to my children I would be shattered and my players become my kids and you feel for them.

"It is part of what we choose to go in to and I get all that, but it is still common decency and courtesy and it is really lacking in our communities today."

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
