Lehmann to Break His Silence on Ball Tampering Controversy

Till now, Lehmann has not commented on the controversy. According to cricket.com.au, he is expected to break his silence on the whole issue on Wednesday. After the initial findings in the matter, CA had sent tainted cricketers back home home.
Among all the drama, coach Lehmann has faced severe criticism. A host of former cricketers too have lashed out at him. But former Australia captain Allan Border has thrown his support behind him. Border said that Lehmann is "one of the good guys" of Australian cricket, and that he deserves to stay.
"We're talking about one of the good guys in Australian cricket," Border told Fox Sports News.
"He's done a fantastic job with that team and if he wasn't aware of what was going on, there's no problem at all.
"If (CA's) integrity officer has been through and interviewed people and he's satisfied that Darren Lehmann didn't know specifically what was going on at the time, I'm very relaxed.
"That's a good news item, isn't it, not the other way."
Earlier, Michael Clarke, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen, had questioned the finding that only Smith, Warner and Bancroft were in on the plot to tamper with the ball, and Lehmann didn't know about it.
Border also said that it is a good opportunity for a lot of people to talk against Australian cricket team, and it's not just about ball tampering.
"I think this goes a bit deeper than just straight out ball-tampering," he said.
"The Australian cricket team itself is not a popular cricket team and a lot of their antics on the field have upset a lot of people. And anyone with axe to grind has an opportunity now to stick the knife in.
"Is Darren Lehmann involved in that? Yes he probably is. He has to have a long, hard look at the portrayal of what the Australian cricket team is all about and how it's perceived. He'll have to take stock of all of that.
"He'll be under a lot of pressure as far as that's concerned. But the ball-tampering situation, he didn't know anything about that and he's got things to do going forward."
First Published: March 28, 2018, 10:30 AM IST