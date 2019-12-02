Australia Consolidate Second Spot in World Test Championship, India Comfortably on Top
Following their 2-0 series win over Pakistan at home, Australia strengthened their hold on the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship Table, but are still a fair way behind India who lead comfortably with 360 points.
