Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

476 (162.5)

New Zealand trail by 5 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Australia Consolidate Second Spot in World Test Championship, India Comfortably on Top

Following their 2-0 series win over Pakistan at home, Australia strengthened their hold on the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship Table, but are still a fair way behind India who lead comfortably with 360 points.

Cricketnext Staff |December 2, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Australia Consolidate Second Spot in World Test Championship, India Comfortably on Top

Following their 2-0 series win over Pakistan at home, Australia strengthened their hold on the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship Table, but are still a fair way behind India who lead comfortably with 360 points.

Australia picked up all the 120 points on offer against Pakistan, and are now with a total of 176 points. Before the start of the series, they had 56 points after their five match series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are without any points after suffering a loss in both their opening games of the Championship. However, they have a chance to get off the mark when they host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in December 2019.

World Test Championship

Australia won the second Test by an innings and 48 runs, after Nathan Lyon led the charge with a five-wicket haul. Pakistan tried their best to make Australia bat again, but were all-out for just 239 shortly after the dinner break in the day-night Test.

India, Australia and New Zealand make up the top three in the table, with Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa occupying the bottom three positions.

australiapakistanWorld Test Championshipwtc table

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more