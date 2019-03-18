Australia Can Include Both Lyon and Zampa in World Cup Squad: Chairman of Selectors

Loading...
Zampa and Lyon worked well in tandem during the team’s historic 3-2 ODI series win in India, leading to calls to include both of them in the squad instead of just one.
"Nathan we know is a world-class bowler ... very experienced. Zampa is coming along quite nicely, so we're comfortable at the moment. It's a good combination,” Hohns said during the tour of India.
"Most teams around the world seem to be including one at least and probably two spinners in their World Cup squad. We expect them to.”
“We can't bury our heads in the sand and just say we're going with fast bowlers when spinners in world cricket, and in one-day cricket in particular, are being very, very successful."
Hohns expects spin to play an important role even as the tournament progresses.
"The pitches may be a little bit worn in the latter part of the tournament, given they will have some traffic on them. That's an important consideration for us too," he said.
Australia will now take on Pakistan in a five-match ODI series in UAE starting Friday (March 22).
First Published: March 18, 2019, 9:39 AM IST