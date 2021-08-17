Australia Cricket Team's Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the full draw for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played between October and November. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has the hosting rights for the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the mega event will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to the COVID-19 scare in the country. The much-fancied Australia squad has been placed in Group 2 and they will take on South Africa in their tournament opener on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Other than Australia and South Africa, England and West Indies are also placed in Group 1 and they will be joined by two qualifiers. On the other hand, bitter rivals India and Pakistan along with Afghanistan and New Zealand are placed in Group 1 and will be joined by the other two qualifiers.

In their second match, Australia will be up against a qualifying team in Dubai on October 28 before taking on their traditional rivals and 2019 fifty overs World Cup champions England on October 30.

On November 4, Australia will lock horns with another qualifying teamin Dubai before returning to Abu Dhabi to face defending champions West Indies on November 6.

The top two placed sides from both the groups will qualify for the knockout round. The semifinal round will take place on November 10 (Abu Dhabi) and 11(Dubai) and the summit clash will be held in Dubai on November 14.

Here’s a full list of Australian men’s cricket team fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021

October 23, 2021: vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

October 28, 2021: vs Qualifier (A1), Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

October 30, 2021: vs England, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

November 4, 2021: vs Qualifier (B2), Dubai (03:30 PM IST)

November 6: vs West Indies, Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

Live Telecast:

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup in India.

Live-streaming:

The viewers can catch the live action from the mega event on Disney+Hotstar.

