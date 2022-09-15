Australia Cricketer Rachael Haynes Announces International Retirement

Australia cricketer Rachael Haynes has announced retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Haynes though will take part in the upcoming season of Women’s Big Bash League but won’t be available for other domestic tournaments.

The Australia vice-captain won it all during her storied international career that began with an ODI debut in 2009. Three days after her ODI bow, Haynes played her first Test for Australia and missed out on a century on debut by just two runs.

She represented Australia in 6 Tests, 77 ODIs and 84 T20Is between 2009 and 2022. The 2022 Commonwealth Games triumph in Birmingham thus becomes her last tournament at the international level.

She scored a combined 3818 runs, two centuries and 25 fifties during her international career.

“Playing at this level isn’t possible without the support of many people. From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I’m so grateful to those who helped me along the way. In particular, I want to thank my parents Ian and Jenni, and partner Leah for their unwavering support,” Haynes said in a statement on Thursday.

“To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I’ve played as long as I have. You’ve inspired me to be better every day. I’ve learnt something from all of you, on and off the field. You’ve challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun,” she added.

Haynes retires with a bucketful of world titles including four T20 WC triumphs (2010, 2012, 2018, 2020) and two ODI WCs (2013, 2022). Besides that she was part of Ashes wins in 2010-11, 2019 and 2021-22 and also won gold at the 2022 CWG where women’s cricket made its debut.

“One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop. I’m extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development,” she said.

“The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team’s success. To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career,” she added.

