Australia Cricketers Expected to be Available For Remainder of IPL 2021: Report

Some of the top Australia T20 stars are expected to be part of IPL 2021 once it resumes in UAE in September this year. According to a report, barring few who have already stated their unavailability, the IPL teams will not have to sweat over the absence of their overseas stars, especially from Australia.

The news comes as a relief to the IPL franchises days after Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch had said that it will be hard for the players who have skipped international duty citing various reasons to be part of the T20 league which will hold its remaining matches in UAE due to the coronavirus situation in India.

“This is only my personal opinion, I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup then a huge home summer," Finch told SEN WA while speaking to Adam Gilchrist. “It’s a tough situation everyone has been put in but personally I’d find it hard to do that knowing how challenging it is mentally and on your family."

However, as per Cricbuzz, the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams among others may be available for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Last month as many as seven top Australia cricketers including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner, Maxwell, Stoinis, Jyhe Richardson and Kane Richardson had withdrawn from the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

The bilateral matches provided a prime opportunity for the cricketers to lay their claim and fine tune their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be played later this year.

What also makes it prudent for overseas players to not skip IPL is the fact that the T20 World Cup will also be held in UAE meaning it will provide them a perfect platform to get ready for the marquee event expected to start just days after the league ends.

Meanwhile, BCCI is reportedly also in talks with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to secure permission for its players to be part of the T20 league. The final word on the status of overseas participation will be known by mid of July.

