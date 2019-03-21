Australia Face Pakistan in Final World Cup Audition

Loading...
Having recently beaten a formidable Indian unit in India, the Aaron Finch-led side will be confident and favourites against an inexperienced Pakistan team who have rested six of their key players, including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.
Australia had been in horrendous form in ODIs before they arrived in India where things finally started to fall in place as they clinched both the T20I and ODI series.
The likes of Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner stepped up and made every opportunity count, which will now make David Warner and Steve Smith's comeback slightly difficult.The two are currently in India for the IPL but they did spend some time with the national set-up in UAE.
Their ban will officially end on March 29, which means they were available for the final two ODIs against Pakistan but the selectors didn't want to tinker with a winning combination and thought IPL will serve as a better platform for them to prepare and get back to their best ahead of the mega event in England.
The Australian team management will be delighted with the way other players have performed in the absence of Smith, Warner, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who were the core of the side in the 2015 World Cup.
This series will be crucial for Shaun Marsh who all of a sudden is most likely to sit out once the suspended pair return.
Despite being a prolific scorer for Australia in the last few years, the left-hander seems to be fading away with the emergence of other exciting individuals.
Turner, 26, is one of those individuals who has managed to make an impact just at the right time. It was his unbeaten 43-ball 84 that helped Australia chase down a 359-run target in Mohali and the think tank-will now try to form a lower middle-order comprising of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Turner, which looks solid on paper.
Maxwell, however, missed training two days after being struck down by illness and his availability for the first ODI is doubtful.
In the bowling department, Pat Cummins has led the attack and has found an able ally in Jhye Richardson. The two are also decent batsmen down the order and the race for the World Cup spot will largely be between Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson. Meanwhile, spinner Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon did a decent job in India and will like to do the same in UAE where the conditions will be favourable to them.
Talking about Pakistan, there have been some serious debate over selectors' decision of resting six important players - Sarfraz, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi - just ahead of the World Cup. In their absence, the likes of Haris Sohail, Junaid Khan, Umar Akmal, Yasir Shah, Abid Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain and Saad Al will look to make of this opportunity to push their names for the World Cup.
The most experienced player in the side, Shoaib Malik will captain Pakistan and look to make the most of available resources. Most of the above-mentioned players did well in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, with teenage tearaway Hasnain making quite an impression. This series will also serve as a perfect chance for someone like Yasir, Junaid and Abbas to make an impact alongside Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari.
In batting, Malik, Akmal, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood will have to share the responsibility. It will be interesting to see how Akmal performs. The 28-year-old has been accused of poor behaviour both on and off the field which eventually led to his exclusion. Akmal is now back into the mix of things by performing consistently in domestic cricket and PSL and will try to make sure he doesn't throw away this opportunity.
This will be Australia's last assignment before the World Cup, while Pakistan are scheduled to play England in early May.
Squads
Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saad Ali, Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.
First Published: March 21, 2019, 1:34 PM IST