fixtures

All matches

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

3rd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Lahore

09 Oct, 201920:30 IST

Australia Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to Undergo Spinal Surgery

Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff is to undergo spinal surgery and will miss all of the 2019-2020 home season.

Associated Press |October 8, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
White ball specialist Behrendorff played the most-recent of his 11 one-day internationals and seven T20 internationals in England this year. He hit form during the Cricket World Cup in England in June, taking a career-best 5-44 against the hosts at Lord's.

He returned to Australia in increasing pain from a lumbar stress fracture which has troubled him since 2015.

After discussions with specialists and Cricket Australia medical staff Behrendorff has chosen to travel to New Zealand to have surgery next week under spinal surgeon Rowan Schouten.

"After a lot of thought and discussion we've decided that surgery is the best opportunity to find a more permanent fix," Behrendorff said.

"I'm feeling good about the surgery, I've spoken to a number of Aussie and Kiwi bowlers who've had a similar surgery and they were all very positive about the results.

"This particular procedure has had good success rates in other professional pace bowlers with similar reoccurring issues."

Behrendorff's Australia teammate Pat Cummins is among those who has benefited from the surgery. (AP)

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more