Australia Fined For Slow Over-rate In Loss To India
Australia have been fined 40% of their match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow overrate in their defeat by India in the second test in Melbourne on Tuesday.
- Reuters
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
Tim Paine’s side were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration with match referee David Boon imposing the sanction.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said.
“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short.”
Cricket’s global governing body said Paine pleaded guilty to the offence and there was no need for a formal hearing.
India won the second test within four days in Melbourne on Tuesday, a rousing eight-wicket victory which levelled the four-match series at 1-1.
The third test is scheduled to begin on Jan. 7.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking