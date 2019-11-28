Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

224/6 (67.0)

West Indies lead by 37 runs, MIN. 45.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Australia Heavy Favourites for 'Fast Bowler's Dream' Pink-ball Test

Add into the mix that Pakistan have now lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia and Paine's men will be disappointed if they do not wrap up the series 2-0.

AFP |November 28, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Australia Heavy Favourites for 'Fast Bowler's Dream' Pink-ball Test

Australia will not be complacent in the second Test against Pakistan this week despite the odds being stacked heavily in their favour, they said, insisting day-night cricket is a "completely different beast".

The home team went one up in the two-Test series with a crushing innings-and-five-run victory inside four days at the Gabba in Brisbane last weekend.

But the match starting Friday at Adelaide Oval is a pink-ball affair, which Australian captain Tim Paine said would produce different conditions with generous grass on the pitch and outfield.

"Certainly there's going to be times during the game where tactics might be slightly different -– day-night," he said.

"We'll wait and see on the wicket and how the ball handles it, whether it goes soft or if it'll nip around for the whole game.

"Everyone's looking forward to it but we do know it's a completely different beast," he added.

Australia are overwhelming favourites. They have won all five pink-ball Tests they have played since the concept was launched four years ago, with three of them coming in Adelaide and quick bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all excelling under lights.

Cummins said the Adelaide Oval at night was "a fast bowler's dream".

"Our record there is really good, we know the conditions well, it'll be a bit of a different game (to Brisbane), I think," Cummins told cricket.com.au.

"We've all spent quite a few long days in the dirt on flat MCG or SCG wickets, so a bit of grass on the wicket, the pink ball zipping around at night -– it's a fast-bowler's dream."

Add into the mix that Pakistan have now lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia and Paine's men will be disappointed if they do not wrap up the series 2-0.

They are expected to stick with the same XI from Brisbane, although fast bowler James Pattinson is in the squad and available again after being suspended from the Gabba for player abuse in a domestic match.

Come back hard

Pakistan took some positives from a gutsy second-innings 335 in Brisbane, where Babar Azam scored a century and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan 95.

They were let down by a poor first innings batting effort and the inability of their young bowling attack to threaten an Australian top order that put on 222 for the first wicket and added another 129 for the second.

Pakistan took a gamble at the Gabba by leaving out experienced paceman Mohammad Abbas, giving exciting 16-year-old Naseem Shah a debut, and he may be drafted back in for Adelaide, with Imram Khan appearing to be the likely fall guy.

Naseem held his own in Brisbane, finally removing David Warner for 154 to give him match figures of one for 68, and skipper Azhar Ali liked what he saw.

"For a 16-year-old guy, he came up and bowled at a consistent pace. His line and length were also good and he will be a good prospect for Pakistan," he said, adding that selectors would take a good look at how best to deal with the Adelaide conditions before deciding on their team.

If Pakistan opt to manage Naseem's workload and rest him, they have the option of 19-year-old Musa Khan.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith expects Pakistan to "come back hard at us".

"You never take any opposition lightly," he said.

Australia vs PakistanMitchell StarcPink Ball TestTim Paine

Related stories

Australia Name Unchanged XI for Second Pakistan Test, Drop Concussion Sub Bancroft
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 12:31 PM IST

Australia Name Unchanged XI for Second Pakistan Test, Drop Concussion Sub Bancroft

Pink Ball Zipping Around at Night is a Fast-bowler's Dream: Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 8:35 AM IST

Pink Ball Zipping Around at Night is a Fast-bowler's Dream: Cummins

Pace Attack Will Be 'Totally Different' If We Get a Good Start, Says Azhar Ali
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 3:08 PM IST

Pace Attack Will Be 'Totally Different' If We Get a Good Start, Says Azhar Ali

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more