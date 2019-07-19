starts in
Australia in Commanding Position At End of Day 1 in Women's Ashes Test

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2019, 1:46 AM IST
Australia women reached 265/3 at the end of the first day of the women’s Ashes Test in Taunton, as Ellyse Parrey dominated with the bat and brought herself on the verge of a Test century (84*).

New Test opener Alyssa Healy (58) and captain Meg Lanning (57) laid the foundation for the visiting party, who resumed with consummate calm each time England picked up an Australian wicket.

Rachel Haynes (54*) will resume the innings on Day 2 at the other end.

Australia got off to a tough start, after opening batter Nicole Bolton, whose tough tour of England continued, was bowled by Brunt for six.

Meg Lanning took some time to get going, but at the other end, Healy brought up her maiden Test 50 in just 61 balls. She however, gave her wicket away shortly after.

Australia went into lunch at 106/2, in what was an even first session.

The second session was more testing for Healy, as she survived a series of close lbw calls – but soon brought up her fifty as well in 122 balls.

Just as she looked to be setting herself for an extended stay in the middle, Sophie Ecclestone finally got the prized wicket when a quicker delivery beat Healy all ends up.

Perry and Haynes took Australia through to the end of the day, as England’s bowlers toiled but to not much avail. The new ball did not trouble the Australian batters, and the pitch at Taunton – nicknamed Ciderabad for its likeness to those found on the subcontinent – is expected to increasingly get slower and lower.

Left-armers Ecclestone and Gordon bowled 45 overs between them, with off-spinner Marsh contributing 19.

Australia only need to draw the Test to retain the Ashes, as they currently hold a 6-0 lead in the points-based series after winning all three ODIs (worth two points apiece).

As the current holders, eight points will ensure the Ashes remain in Australian hands, while England must win the Test – worth four points – and all three T20Is, worth two apiece, to reclaim the trophy.​

