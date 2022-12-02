Ricky Ponting Rushed to Hospital After Health Scare During 1st Test Between Australia And West Indies

Batting legend Ricky Ponting was taken to the hospital on Friday midway while commentating on the ongoing first Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth. Ponting was reportedly rushed to a healthcare facility during the lunch time on the third day of the series opener.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

The report though added that Ponting has told his colleagues he’s feeling well and the visit to the hospital was a precautionary measure.

The 47-year-old reportedly had a heart scare which is believed to be not serious.

Ponting retired as the most successful captain in cricket history and is Australia’s top run-getter in both ODI and Test cricket.

Following his retirement in 2012, he has since dabbled in commentary and has had coaching stints with the Australian men’s team and currently is the head coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

It’s not yet known whether Ponting will return for commentary duties on the fourth day of the Test.

More to follow…

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here