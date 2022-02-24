Australia Legend Rod Marsh Suffers Heart Attack, in Hospital

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh has been admitted to a hospital in Queensland after suffering a serious heart attack.

The former wicketkeeper was in Bundaberg to attend an event for the Bulls Masters charity group.

Marsh was reportedly rushed to the hospital by the organisers as he suffered a heart attack soon after reaching Bundaberg.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: “We are very concerned to hear the news about Rod and send him all our best wishes."

“Our thoughts are with him, his wife Ros and their family and many friends at this difficult time. Rod is one of the most iconic and popular figures in the game and we thank and acknowledge those who are looking after him," Hockley was quoted as saying by the media in Australia.

Marsh played 97 first-class games for Western Australia with WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews also wishing him a “full and speedy recovery".

Advertisement

“We’re deeply concerned to hear of Rod Marsh’s medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack," she said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here