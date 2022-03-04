Australia Legend Shane Warne Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away of a suspected attack in Thailand. He was 52.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, having retired as Test cricket’s second most prolific wicket-taker.

Warne’s management company in a brief statement released on Friday confirmed that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March,” the statement read.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” it added.

Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took a combined 1001 wickets during his storied international career.

The legspinner carved a storied career during his time playing for Australia and was affectionately called ‘Warnie’. He remained a popular figure post retirement, forging a successful broadcasting career as commentator and expert.

Warne was the member of Australia’s 1999 ODI World Cup winning squad and also played starring roles in the team’s five Ashes title wins between 1993 and 2003.

Post retirement, Warne famously guided Rajasthan Royals to a fairy-tale title win in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League in 2008 as their captain and coach.

