Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Coverage

Both Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be aiming for their first win of this season’s Road Safety World Series as they are set to face each other on Sunday. The match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Australia Legends have so far played one match in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series and the Shane Watson-led side had to endure a 38-run defeat in that fixture against Sri Lanka Legends.

Also Read: Shami Out of Australia Series After Testing Positive For Covid

Bangladesh Legends also failed to secure a winning start to this year’s Road Safety World Series campaign. In their first match, the legends team from Bangladesh had to concede a six-wicket defeat against West Indies Legends.

Ahead of Sunday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends (AU-L) and Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends will take place on September 18, Sunday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Australia Legends (AU-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) be played?

The match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Australia Legends (AU-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) begin?

The match between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Legends (AU-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) match?

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia Legends (AU-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) match?

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Australia Legends (AU-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) Possible Starting XI:

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (captain), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain (captain)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here