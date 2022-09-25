Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RSWS 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

West Indies Legends will be aiming to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to face Australia Legends in the Road Safety World Series. The match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will be played on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

The legends team from West Indies have secured two wins from four matches. With 12 points from four matches, West Indies Legends are currently placed at third spot in the standings.

Australia Legends have only managed to clinch one win after playing three matches in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series. Australia Legends presently find themselves at sixth spot on the points table, with six points in their kitty.

Ahead of Sunday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends; here is all you need to know:

When Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends (AU-L) and West Indies Legends (WI-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will take place on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Australia Legends (AU-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

The match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match Australia Legends (AU-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) begin?

The match between Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Legends (AU-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match?

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia Legends (AU-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) match?

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV app and website.

Australia Legends (AU-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) Possible XIs

Australia Legends Predicted Line-up: Shane Watson (captain), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wicketkeeper), George-Horlin Smith, John Hastings, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

West Indies Legends Predicted Line-up: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wicketkeeper), Brian Lara, Navin Stewart, Narsingh Deonarine, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, Kirk Edwards (captain), Danza Hyatt

