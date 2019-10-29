Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia Look to Seal Series in Second T20I Against Sri Lanka

Australia will look to seal the three-match series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 30).

Cricketnext Staff |October 29, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
Australia Look to Seal Series in Second T20I Against Sri Lanka

Australia will look to seal the three-match series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 30).

Australia thrashed a hapless Sri Lankan team in the first game in Adelaide by a massive 134 run margin. Nothing clicked for Sri Lanka; Australia amassed 233 for 2 in 20 overs with David Warner scoring his first T20I century, with plenty of hitting from Aaron Finch (64 off 36) and Glenn Maxwell (62* off 28).

Sri Lanka were restricted to 99 for 9 in 20 overs, nowhere close to Australia's total.

The only thing that went right for Sri Lanka was the toss. They opted to field, and what followed was absolute carnage. Finch and Warner added 122 for the opening wicket within 11 overs, with Sri Lanka bowling plenty of long hops and overpitched balls.

Maxwell and Warner then added 107 for the second wicket, putting the game beyond Sri Lanka. None of Sri Lanka's bowlers barring Nuwan Pradeep (4-0-28-0) were economical, with Kasun Rajitha conceding 75 runs in four overs. Even Lasith Malinga gave 37 runs from four wicketless overs.

It's unlikely that Sri Lanka will stick with Rajitha, and Isuru Udana could come in.

Sri Lanka's batting collapsed too, with Dasun Shanaka's 17 being the highest score of their innings. They were undone by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who took two wickets each, and also Adam Zampa, who picked 3 for 14 from four overs.

In what could be a slightly welcome news for Sri Lanka, Australia will be without Starc for the second game. The left-arm pacer will be away to attend his brother's wedding.

Starc is likely to be replaced by Billy Stanlake at The Gabba. Sean Abbott, a new addition to the squad to replace the injured Andrew Tye, is the other option the hosts could turn to as they look to wrap up the three-match series.

That is likely to be the only change Australia make as they look to seal the series. The top order's performance meant their middle order, including Steve Smith, had little to do in the first game. They wouldn't mind that changing on Wednesday.

The third T20I will be played in Melbourne on Friday.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey(w), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Ben McDermott

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga(c), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando.

Mitchell Starc to Miss Second T20I Against Sri Lanka

To Get the Job Done So Well is Really Pleasing: Aaron Finch

Being Positive From the Start is the Way Forward: David Warner

