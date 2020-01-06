Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia More Ruthless, Expect an Awesome Series Against India: Tim Paine

Paine said the way Australia approached the key moments in matches had changed since India last toured, resulting in the clinical displays against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Reuters |January 6, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Australia More Ruthless, Expect an Awesome Series Against India: Tim Paine

Australia have developed a ruthless streak in their home series sweeps against Pakistan and New Zealand and will present much stiffer opposition when India tour next year, captain Tim Paine said on Monday.

Paine's side wrapped up a 3-0 series triumph over the Black Caps by romping to 279-run victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground to make it five comprehensive wins out of five matches for the home summer.

"I came into this summer expecting to win all five Tests," Paine told reporters.

"I think now we've got a team together that is really consistent, we've got a number of match-winners with both bat and ball and our lesser players have improved a hell of a lot over the last 12 months.

"We've probably become more ruthless which was something we wanted to be. We've got great quality throughout our side and it's a very exciting team to be part of."

Next up for Australia in Test cricket is a tour of Bangladesh in June and July followed by what Paine described as a "mouthwatering" series at home to Virat Kohli's India.

India last visited in the 2018-19 season and, with Steve Smith and David Warner suspended after the ball-tampering scandal, earned their first series triumph on Australia soil.

"We're certainly a different side than what they played against last year," Paine added.

"There's (also) Test championship points at stake and I think both India and Australia are eyeing off that final so every point is going to be critical.

"If we can continue our upward trend, you're potentially talking about the top two teams in the world so it's going to be an awesome series."

The victory over New Zealand brought Australia (296) closer to India (360) at the top of the World Test Championship table with the two nations occupying the positions which will earn places in the final at Lord's in 2021.

Paine said the way Australia approached the key moments in matches had changed since India last toured, resulting in the clinical displays against Pakistan and New Zealand.

"Every team wants to be ruthless," he said.

"(But) I think there were probably periods in the Test series against India we should have capitalised on, but through wanting it too much, or trying too hard, or putting too much pressure on ourselves, we let it slip," Paine added.

"When those big moments come now, we just focus on executing our roles."

India vs Australiasteve smithTim PaineWorld Test Championship

