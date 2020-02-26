Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia Name Unchanged Squad for New Zealand ODI Series

Australia named an unchanged squad on Wednesday for next month's one-day international home series against New Zealand.

Reuters |February 26, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
Australia named an unchanged squad on Wednesday for next month's one-day international home series against New Zealand.

Paceman Jhye Richardson, coming back from a serious shoulder injury, missed out on the 14-man squad but will remain with the Australia camp for upcoming ODIs against South Africa.

"Jhye is performing exceptionally well, as we saw throughout the Big Bash," said selection chief Trevor Hohns in a statement.

"He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side.

"We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers. Jhye has earnt his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury.

"Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go."

Australia play South Africa in the third Twenty20 match at Cape Town later on Wednesday before the first of three ODIs against the Proteas from Feb. 29.

Aaron Finch's team then head home for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting in Sydney on March 13.

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

