Australia Name Women's T20 World Cup Squad, Annabel Sutherland Gets Surprise Call-up

Hosts Australia have announced their squad for the women's T20 World Cup, with the core of the team remaining largely the same as the one that featured in the country's victorious T20 World Cup campaign two years back in the West Indies.

Cricketnext Staff |January 16, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
However, eighteen year old Annabel Sutherland, the teenage all-rounder for Victoria is a surprise inclusion in the team in place of Elyse Villani, after impressing in the women's national cricket league. Her recent figures of 3/41 and scores of 43 and 67 in the WNCL were sure eye-catching, but her highest score in last year's women's Big Bash League was just 38, taking five wickets in the ten matches that she played for Melbourne Stars.

The selectors have also persisted with Erin Burns, after the 31-year-old opted to go in for knee surgery instead of playing in the WNCL last week. She will be in the team in place of Nicole Bolton.

The rest of the team remains the same, captained by Meg Lanning with Rachel Haynes as her deputy. The team had lost only one match out of the 21 T20s that it played in 2019, and would be looking forward to carry that form into the World Cup on home soil.

Australia Squad: Meg Lanning, Rachel Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayle Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

