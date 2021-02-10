CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Australia, New Zealand Introduce Super Rugby Rule Changes

Australia, New Zealand Introduce Super Rugby Rule Changes

Rule changes designed to speed up the game and keep the ball in play will be introduced in Super Rugby tournaments in Australia and New Zealand this season as governing bodies strive to keep fans engaged.

Australia, New Zealand Introduce Super Rugby Rule Changes

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Rule changes designed to speed up the game and keep the ball in play will be introduced in Super Rugby tournaments in Australia and New Zealand this season as governing bodies strive to keep fans engaged.

New Zealands Super Rugby Aotearoa competition will see the introduction of a goal line dropout and a captains challenge, similar to the review system which operates in cricket.

Australia will introduce an extra-time golden try and 30-second time limits on restarts after points are scored. The moves are designed to encourage action, options and less dead time in matches, their proponents say.

Law changes introduced in Australia last year including the ability to replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes, a 50/22 kicking rule and a five-second time limit to use the ball when available at rucks will remain in place.

Under the new Australian law changes, teams will have just 30 seconds to restart play after points are scored. Scrum resets will also be timed by television match officials to prevent unnecessary delays.

In matches which are tied at the end of normal time, the team that scores the first try in extra time will win. The move attempts to encourage more attacking play in overtime.

Rugby Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson said while there will be an onus on referees to speed up the game, the changes had not be made solely to make matches more entertaining.

Thats not our mandate; we want to make winning Wallabies teams, Johnson said. We are cognizant of the fact its a competitive sporting landscape in Australia but its not at the top of our agenda.

Super Rugby Aotearoa will introduce the rugby league-style innovation of a goal line drop kick. The kick will be taken by the defending team when an attacking player is held up or knocks on in goal. The rule will also apply when a kick other than a penalty or drop goal attempt, is grounded in goal or otherwise made dead.

During matches, captains will have 10 seconds after a try is scored to challenge anything since the last stoppage. From the 75th minute, a challenge can be made whether or not a try is scored, and foul play can be challenged at any time.

An incorrect challenge will result in a team losing all future challenges.

New Zealand Rugby high performance manager Mike Anthony said the rule changes had won great support from players and coaches.

The goal line dropout would reward attacking teams by allowing them to build pressure and to encourage defending teams to clear the ball from their in-goal area.

Were constantly looking at how we can make the game faster and fairer, a better spectacle, Anthony said.

New Zealand rugby referees manager Bryce Lawrence supported the captains challenge.

Rugby is a fast-paced and at times complex game so another set of eyes is always a good thing, he said. Weve seen this sort of concept succeed in other sports and we want to see how it goes when applied to rugby.

Rugby Australia rejected the idea of a captains challenge because, it said, it was possible play would have to be taken back 30 phases to address some minor infringement which occurred in the lead-up to a try.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches