Australia Pacer Mitchell Starc Gifts Long Spikes to His Women's Counterpart Stella Campbell

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has garnered praise for gifting long spikes to his Australian women’s cricket team counterpart during the ongoing pink-ball Test against India.

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Lisa Sthalekar revealed how Starc went out of his way to gift pacer Stella Campbell a pair of long spikes.

“It was actually the first day’s play when Stella [Campbell] was bowling. She had to put a bit of sawdust on [the crease]. The bowlers came off and Starc said, ‘Have you got your long spikes? The girls were like, ‘Long spikes? We’ve just got our normal spikes. So what he did was he actually went out and bought all the bowlers long spikes so they have a different set just in case, depending on the conditions,” Sthalekar told 7 cricket.

Stella finished India’s first innings by dismissing Deepti Sharma on 66, the second of her two wickets, as the tourists declared their innings at 377/8. Her fellow pacer, Ellyse Perry, became the first Australian woman to take 300 international wickets after she dismissed India’s Pooja Vastrakar.

In reply, Australia finished day three of the pink-ball Test at Metricon Stadium with 143/4 in 60 overs. Indian pacers Jhulan Goswami (2/27) and Pooja Vastrakar (2/31) sparkled with Australia trailing by 234 runs and requiring 85 to avoid the follow-on.

Ellyse Perry (batting on 27) and Ashleigh Gardner (batting on 13) ensured that Australia didn’t suffer more damage by batting out the 10.2 overs left in the first full day of play in the Test match.

