Australia Players Willing to Take Pay Cut, Says Hazlewood
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has said players are willing to take salary cuts if it helps the sport keep itself afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire cricket calendar to a grinding halt.
Australia Players Willing to Take Pay Cut, Says Hazlewood
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has said players are willing to take salary cuts if it helps the sport keep itself afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire cricket calendar to a grinding halt.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings