Australia PM Scott Morrison Becomes Water Boy For Team
In a rare occasion on a cricket field, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison acted as a water boy during a practice game between the Prime Minister's XI and Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval here on Thursday.
