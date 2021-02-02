Australia Postpone South Africa Tour due to Covid-19

In a major development, Australia have called off their tour to South Africa due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the rainbow nation. Australia were due to travel to South Africa where they were scheduled to play a three match Test series, but that now stand suspended.

In a major development, Australia have called off their tour to South Africa due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the rainbow nation. Australia were due to travel to South Africa where they were scheduled to play a three match Test series, but that now stand suspended. Meanwhile the latest Tweet from CA's official handle stated that the tour in not called off but postponed.

Correction: The #SAvAUS Test tour is 'postponed', not cancelled. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2021

“Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that traveling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,” Hockley said in a statement.

“We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour, during which we made it clear that CA was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen.

“This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA, and our aspirations to compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.”

(More to follow...)