Australia Pulls Out Of 3-test Cricket Tour Of South Africa

MELBOURNE, Australia: Cricket Australia has pulled out of a three-test series in South Africa next month, citing an unacceptable risk of being there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim chief executive Nick Hockley issued a statement late Tuesday saying he believed there was no choice but to postpone the tour and he had informed his South African counterparts.

Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that traveling from Australia to South Africa poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community, Hockley said.

This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA, and our aspirations to compete in the inaugural ICC world test championship.

Tim Paine’s Australia team just finished a 2-1 home series loss to India following a first defeat at the Gabba since 1988. South Africa is 1-0 down in Pakistan with the second and final test starting on Thursday.

Hockley said the South African and Australian cricket boards weren’t able to finalize a bio-security plan for the series that was scheduled for March.

As difficult and disappointing a decision as this is, especially for (coach) Justin (Langer), Tim (Paine) and the team, we have a duty of care to our people and their health and safety cant be compromised,” he said. We look forward to playing the series at a date to be confirmed.”

