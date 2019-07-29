Australia Register Comfortable 7-Wicket Win Over England in Second Women's Ashes T20

Australia defeated England in the second Women’s Ashes T20 by 7 wickets and 13 balls to spare at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday. Meg Lanning (43*) and Ellyse Perry’s (47*) 87-run stand for the fourth wicket made sure that Australia continued their ruthless streak over England in the on-going series, and take a 2-0 lead.
Batting first, England lost Amy Jones off the second ball of the match itself, dismissed by Ellyse Perry who became the first player to reach 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 internationals. England soon found themselves reduced to 40/3, as Danielle Wyatt and Natalie Sciver too were sent packing by Jonassen and Wareham respectively.
It was up to Tamsin Beaumont, who along with Knight, put up 38 runs for the fourth wicket. But after being bowled round her legs by Jonassen in the 13th over, Beaumont’s slow walk back to the pavilion sparked an England collapse, going from 78/3 to a below-par 121 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.
In reply, Australia started well, with Georgia Elwiss’ first over 14-runs as Alyssa Healy swatted the ball to all corners of the ground.
When Katherine Brunt was brought into the attack, she struck with her first ball of the match to dismiss Healy, who top-edged it behind the stumps, dismissed for 20. Sophie Ecclestone then took the wicket of Beth Mooney in the fifth over, to leave Australia 35 for two at the end of the powerplay.
But any hopes of sustained dominance by England were quashed by the dominant duo of Perry and Lanning, who took Australia home in the most professional fashion.
“We’re a really successful side at the moment that is putting together some really complete cricket,” Perry said at the conclusion of the match. “It has just been really nice to turn up every game and for us to perform and to find a way to win and win dominantly.”
