CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lankan CC

139 (19.1)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC*

131/3 (12.1)

Punjab Lions CC need 9 runs in 47 balls at 1.14 rpo
Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Raiders

83/4 (10.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors*

80/4 (10.0)

Brno Raiders beat Brno Raptors by 3 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Australia Revert to Using Kookaburra Balls Only in Domestic Cricket

Australia on Thursday announced plans to ditch the English Dukes ball in domestic cricket and revert to using only the traditional Kookaburra for the next Sheffield Shield season.

Cricket Australia introduced the Dukes ball in 2016 and they were used in the second half of each Shield season to try to accustom players to conditions in England, where Australian batsmen had often struggled.

Dukes balls tend to have a more pronounced seam, enabling them swing further and for longer when new than the Australian-made Kookaburras.

Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach said reverting to the Kookaburra was the right move at this time.

"The introduction of the Dukes ball has been a worthwhile exercise, particularly in the lead-up to overseas Ashes series where the Dukes is used so well by our English opponents," he said.

"We have been happy with how the ball has performed when used in Australian conditions over the past four seasons.

"We do, however, feel that reverting to one ball for 2020-21 will provide the consistent examination of our players over a full season that (Cricket Australia) and the states are presently seeking," he added.

While England continue to use Dukes, the Kookaburra is used for Tests in many other parts of the world and widely in limited-overs cricket.

Roach said Cricket Australia could consider reintroducing Dukes balls closer to the next Ashes series in England, which is due to take place in 2023.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
