Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

202/0 (59.1)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 30.5 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

02 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 5: SIN VS NEP

upcoming
SIN SIN
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

02 Oct, 201917:00 IST

Australia Ride on Record Healy Ton To Complete 3-0 Clean Sweep Over Sri Lanka

Alyssa Healy, who became only the second Australian women’s cricketer to play a 100 T20Is recently, made it a week to remember in her 101st T20I with an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka and set a world record for the highest score in women’s T20 cricket. This was also her maiden century in T20I cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |October 2, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
Australia Ride on Record Healy Ton To Complete 3-0 Clean Sweep Over Sri Lanka

Alyssa Healy, who became only the second Australian women’s cricketer to play a 100 T20Is recently, made it a week to remember in her 101st T20I with an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka and set a world record for the highest score in women’s T20 cricket. This was also her maiden century in T20I cricket.

Australia, with the help of that brilliant century posted a massive 226/2 as they eventually went onto win the match by 132 runs and the three-match series by a margin of 3-0 at the North Sydney Oval in North Sydney. Sri Lanka, in response, could only manage 94/7 in their allotted overs and succumbed to a heavy defeat.

Healy, who eclipsed teammate and captain Meg Lanning’s 133 against England on her way to the record, did so with a huge six in the penultimate over of the innings. She smashed 19 boundaries and seven maximum’s on her way to the world record score.

Healy was at her free-flowing best against the Lankans and brought also brought up the fastest T20 half-century by an Australian, and the second quickest ton in women's international T20 matches.

The opener completed her half century off just 25 balls, before accelerating and reaching the triple figure mark of just 46 deliveries, going past her own highest score of 90 too.

Looking to wrap up the series in style Australia, raced to 100 in the 11th over for the loss of opening match centurion Beth Mooney (14).

A 109-run second wicket partnership finally came to an end when Rachael Haynes departed for 41 off the bowling Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (2-27), but there was no respite as Healy maintained her assault.

In response Sri Lanka never got off to a good start with Megan Schutt striking the first blow. Chamari Athapaththu (30) and Harshitha Madavi (28) stitched together a 46-run partnership after that before Nicola Carey removed them both and paved the way for a big win.

Carey finished with figures of 3/15 while Tayla Vlaeminck, Schutt and Georgia Wareham took a wicket each to derail the Lankan cause.

Australia womenaustralia women vs sri lanka womennorth sydneynorth sydney ovalsri lanka women

Related stories

Alyssa Healy Becomes Second Australian to Play 100th T20I
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:58 PM IST

Alyssa Healy Becomes Second Australian to Play 100th T20I

Two Women’s T10 Games to be Held in Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of CPL Finals
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:44 PM IST

Two Women’s T10 Games to be Held in Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of CPL Finals

We Want to be Dominant in World Cricket: Rachael Haynes
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 2:07 PM IST

We Want to be Dominant in World Cricket: Rachael Haynes

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more