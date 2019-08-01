Australia Seal Women’s Ashes Despite Going Down in Final T20I

England defeated Australia by 17 runs in their final T20I of the Women’s Ashes series, despite the best efforts of Ellyse Perry in her team’s pursuit of the target of 140.
For large parts of the match, it looked like Australia would be the ones walking away with a victory once again, particularly when England was 84/5 at one point in the first innings. That was when Katherine Brunt chipped in with an invaluable 25 from 18 balls, along with fellow Yorkshirewoman Lauren Winfield (26*) for an unbeaten stand of 55 in 39 balls towards the end.
Starting off, Danni Wyatt (20) looked like she was set to play a big innings, until her off-stump was sent rolling back by Megan Schutt. Heather Knight (23) also got in and got out, run-out completing an improbable run while young fast bowler Tayla Vlaemnick dismissed Nat Sciver (5) with a ball that skidded on and was caught at third man.
England struggled to get any partnerships going, and when Amy Jones was dismissed for 19, England looked like they were going to suffer yet another collapse.
That was till Brunt and Winfield intervened, and got England to the respectable total of 139/5.
If Brunt’s contribution with the bat was significant, she more than played her part with the ball as well, but it was debutant off-spinner Mady Williams who rose to the occasion.
After dropping Alyssa Healy in her follow through with her second ball in international cricket, Williams finally got her when she was 28 – incidentally the only Australian apart from Perry to reach double figures. Two balls later, Ash Gardner was stumped for a duck, completely beaten by the trajectory of Williams’ slider.
Overall, the England bowlers were in command through the proceedings. Brunt picked up three wickets, one in each short spell, as no one barring Healy and Perry put up any fight. Sophie Ecclestone (3/22) was the other bowler who contributed in England ending an otherwise disappointing Ashes campaign on a high.
Given the form that she has been in throughout the series, there was still hope when Perry came out to bat for Australia, but she could not get her side over the line eventually, the innings ending on 122/8. For the third time in a row, however, she was adjudged the player of the women’s Ashes, and also topped the wicket taker’s list with 16 scalps.
Despite the loss, Australia comprehensively clinched the multi-format series 12-4.
Australia Seal Women’s Ashes Despite Going Down in Final T20I
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
WIPL Has Helped Women’s Cricket Gain Popularity: Harmanpreet
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Volume of Games Has Helped Me Achieve Success: Perry Reflects on Unique Double
Cricketnext Staff | July 26, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals Appoint Sthalekar as Advisor-Youth Cricket
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings