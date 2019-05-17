Australia Seek Inspiration From WW1 Battleground Visit

Loading...
Located in the southern part of East Thrace, the European part of Turkey, Gallipoli peninsula holds great significance in Australia's history as this was the place where 11,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers lost their lives in a disastrous Allied military offensive.
Dressed in casual attire, the 15-man squad and support staff retraced the path of their countrymen from over a century ago. It was an enriching experience for the side, one which was described as a "really special moment" by Pat Cummins.
"Just before we left, we laid a wreath and recited the ode and just had a minute's silence," vice-captain Cummins said. "Just had a really special moment. One I'll remember for the rest of my life.
"Just spending time together in a place like this, you can't help but learn something about yourself, about your teammates.
"Just learning about the ANZAC spirit – the fight, the mateship, just the incredible values they held here in 1915."
The squad spent time walking ANZAC Cove, the battlefields and cemeteries located across the Gallipoli peninsula, including Lone Pine where they marked their respects by laying a wreath and reciting the “Ode of Remembrance.”
Cummins said that listening to the brave stories of how the soldiers fought for the country helped "set a pretty good framework for how we want to conduct ourselves" in the coming weeks.
"When you hear some of the stories (of Australians fighting at Gallipoli), a lot of them aren't necessarily best mates, but you know they've got each other's back when the going gets tough," Cummins said.
"Just sticking it out, punching above their weight, doing all those things – no doubt there's going to be times during the World Cup when we're going to be up against it."
First Published: May 17, 2019, 11:50 AM IST