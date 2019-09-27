Australia Set to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in 2020

Australia’s next Test series away from home will see them take on Bangladesh in 2020, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board announcing a two-Test series between the sides.
Besides that, the two teams will also play three T20Is in the lead up to the T20 World Cup that is set to take place in India later in 2021.
"We were supposed to host two Tests in February, but now the Test series will be played in June-July 2020," Bangladesh's cricket operations chief Akram Khan was quoted by local media as saying this week.
"Initially, we were expecting to host Australia for a two-match Twenty20 International series in October, but now they have agreed to play three T20 internationals and it will be played ahead of the World T20 in India, though we are yet to finalise the date," he added.
Cricket Australia’s head of cricket operations Peter Roach was happy with the new schedule as he felt the timing for the series was now at a more beneficial time, with the T20I series originally slated for next month and originally set to feature only 2 matches.
"We are delighted to be touring Bangladesh in June 2020. The two boards felt this was a more beneficial timing for the two Test series than the original date. It should be a terrific series,” he said.
The last time Australia toured Bangladesh was in 2017 for a two-Test series. The series ended 1-1 after Bangladesh won the first Test at Mirpur but Australia won the second Test at Chittagong.
