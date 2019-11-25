Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia Should Stick with Same Playing XI in Adelaide: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Australia should stick with the same playing XI that beat Pakistan in Brisbane for the second Test at Adelaide.

Cricketnext Staff |November 25, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
"I'd go in with the same eleven," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "There were some murmurings this morning actually that there was a chance that (Michael) Neser might play in Adelaide, but I can't see how that would be possible.

"They've finished the game a day early, the bowlers had a couple of days off in between bowling innings, so they physically should be OK by the time the Adelaide game starts.

"They've worked well as a group here – the three quicks have worked well together, and Nathan bowls well anywhere at any time, so if I was the selectors I'd be reluctant to break the group up."

Team management have been working hard in recent times to manage the workload of their fast bowlers, employing a rotation policy to ensure their quicks stay fit through the course of a series.

There's also the fact that the second Test in Adelaide will be played under lights with the pink ball - meaning a change in personnel could be on the cards for a game that Pat Cummins said was 'almost another format'.

James Pattinson will be available for selection in the second Test but Ponting believes that Mitchell Starc - Pattinson's main competition in the starting line-up - did well enough at Brisbane to ensure a longer run in the side.

"He's shown enough for me – I've actually been really impressed with Starc here (in Brisbane). His pace has been really good – maybe not quite as quick as we've seen in previous years – but his control has certainly seemed a lot better."

