Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Keeping Busy With Making Plans to Win 2023 World Cup in India

He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

PTI |June 26, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
The T20 World Cup in Australia later this year looks unlikely due to the COVID-19 pandemic while India have the rights for the 2021 edition.

India also host the 50-over showpiece event in 2023 and Finch feels it is time zero in on a pool for sub-continental conditions.

"I'm a cricket nuffy so you are always thinking about it, especially being captain and with what's coming up with the T20 World Cup, whenever that might be, and there's a couple of them and looking forward to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India," Finch told SEN Radio.

"We are just in the processing of nutting out how we go about winning that, what we'll need to do down the track to be successful in those three tournaments."

On the 2023 event in India, he said: "In the 50-over space it's about working back from that 2023 World Cup and really getting a detailed plan of how we think we'll have to win it, what's the structure of the side we'll need in India.

"Is it going to be two spinners, is it going to be an extra all-rounder, and kind of work back from there."

Australia are the most successful ODI team with five world titles to their credit with the last one coming at home in 2015. In 2019, they lost to England in the semifinals.

"If there's someone new we identify who could perhaps have a big impact... make sure they have enough experience so in a high-pressure semi-final you aren't going in hoping they'll do well, you know they have the form and enough experience behind them to make sure they are comfortable with international level.

"It's not rocket science, it's going through data, a bit of gut instinct of what you feel will be the trends of one-day cricket. Will it be 400, or will it be that 320-mark with some wearing pitches in India and a couple of spinners in your side?" he wondered.

